WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has joined the growing list of wrestling personalities reacting to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson’s memorable return during Thursday night’s NFL game against the Carolina Panthers.

After Watson compared his dramatic ambulance arrival to something out of a WWE video game, Triple H took to social media on Friday to acknowledge the moment.

“This isn’t a video game … you did that,” Levesque wrote. “…Next time we’ll work on getting you some entrance music.”

Watson suffered a broken rib after landing awkwardly following a catch and was transported to a hospital by ambulance after coughing up blood. Tests revealed no internal bleeding, allowing him to return to the stadium and eventually reenter the game with additional padding protecting the injured area.

His return, which featured cameras following him as he emerged from an ambulance, immediately drew comparisons to professional wrestling.

Watson even acknowledged the similarities afterward, recalling his childhood memories of playing WWE SmackDown vs. Raw video games.

“I used to watch WWE as a kid, I felt like I was watching WWE SmackDown vs. Raw or something out there. Seeing the cameras on me coming out the ambulance, that was a little crazy. It was a surreal experience, no doubt. Just to go through that and have the fans cheering for me being back out there was definitely exciting.”

Triple H wasn’t the only WWE personality to take notice.

Paul Heyman previously reacted to the unusual sequence by comparing it to a 1991 WCW storyline involving Sting and Rick Rude, which featured Sting arriving in an ambulance before competing at Clash of Champions XVII.

Heyman jokingly praised the NFL’s creative team for recreating the memorable wrestling angle.

The Packers went on to defeat the Panthers 27-19, with Watson finishing the game with eight receptions for 113 yards.

This isn’t a video game … you did that!!! …next time we’ll work on getting you some entrance music. — Triple H (@TripleH) October 30, 2026