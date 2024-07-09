The WWE Chief Content Officer has given his thoughts on the big signing announced by WWE on Tuesday.

As noted, the company confirmed this morning that they have signed veteran ESPN and ABC announcer Joe Tessitore.

According to the New York Post, Tessitore is expected to lead a three-man commentary team alongside Corey Graves and Wade Barrett on either Raw or SmackDown.

Following WWE’s official announcement regarding the signing, Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media and gave his thoughts.

“Joe is an absolute pro with incredible energy behind the mic,” he wrote via X. “Annd is the perfect addition to our already star-studded announce team.”

He continued, “Thrilled to welcome JoeTessitore to WWE this summer.”