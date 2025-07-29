Paul “Triple H” Levesque and CM Punk have had a rocky relationship full of ups and downs over the years.

During episode one of WWE: UNREAL on Netflix, the WWE Chief Content Officer and “The Best in the World” each shared their thoughts on their tumultuous relationship behind-the-scenes in WWE.

“Initially, Hunter and I clashed because I was a main talent roster full-time the same time he was a main talent roster full-time,” Punk said during the show. “So there’s that competition, and a lot of that generation was looking down at kids like me, saying ‘Oh, you’re here to take my spot. Well, I’m not gonna let you, or at least it’s gonna be a fight.’ Halfway through my career here, he becomes office and now I’m like ‘F**k you. You can’t tell me anything!'”

As the episode continued, the WWE CCO also gave his general summarized view on his working relationship with “The Second City Saint,” and how he recalled thinking “you little mother f**ker” after a memorable behind-the-scenes meeting involving the two.

“I always felt like my job was, I’m in between office and the talent,” he said. “But Punk would never let me assist, and he would then sometimes attack me. There would be moments where we’d have a meeting, and he’d come at me and I’d leave there thinking, like, ‘this little mother f**ker…’ Punk didn’t trust me, and I didn’t trust Punk.”

