An update has surfaced regarding the WWE situation in New Orleans, Louisiana.

We reported on Thursday via multiple sources that the originally announced WrestleMania 42 show next year in New Orleans, LA. would no longer be taking place in the market.

That appears to be the case.

However, in a new video released on Friday evening, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque provided an update on the situation.

The WWE boss-man announced that WWE Money In The Bank 2026 will be taking place in New Orleans, LA. on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

Additionally, the WWE Hall of Fame legend stated regarding WrestleMania in New Orleans, “Stay tuned for more details on a WrestleMania coming to New Orleans, which will be coming at a later date.”