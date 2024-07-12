Get ready for “The Biggest Party of the Summer” in Cleveland, Ohio with the official premium live event poster for WWE SummerSlam 2024.

On Friday evening, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque released the official promotional poster for the WWE SummerSlam 2024 PLE scheduled for August 3 in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Buckle up for The Biggest Event of the Summer,” wrote Levesque via X. “WWE SummerSlam streams LIVE from Cleveland Browns Stadium on Aug. 3, 7e/4p on Peacock.”

The official PLE poster for WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland features all four members of The Bloodline riding in a fancy car, dressed in all black, with Tama Tonga driving, Solo Sikoa riding shotgun, and Jacob Fatu and Tonga Loa in the back standing up.

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, streaming live via the WWE Network on Peacock.

Make sure to join us here on 8/3 for live WWE SummerSlam 2024 results coverage from Cleveland, OH.