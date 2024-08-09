The reactions to the sad news regarding the passing of pro wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan continue to filter in.

As noted, WWE issued a statement on Kevin Sullivan’s passing shortly after the news broke on Friday morning, August 9.

Soon after WWE’s official company statement, the WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque surfaced on social media to release a statement of his own regarding Kevin Sullivan passing away at age 74.

“Kevin Sullivan had one of the most unique minds in the history of our industry,” Levesque wrote via X. “Pushing creative boundaries and developing some of the most intriguing characters to step into the ring.”

Levesque continued, “He had an unwavering passion for what we do. My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans.”