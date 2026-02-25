AJ Styles is a leader of the current generation in the WWE locker room.

And that’s straight from Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque himself.

The WWE Chief Content Officer referred to “The Phenomenal One” as a locker room leader who unlike many, is universally liked and respected, while paying tribute to the soon-to-be WWE Hall of Fame legend in a statement shared via social media on Tuesday.

“I’ve often said you can’t live up to your full potential in this business without being hated by some,” Levesque stated. “AJ lived up to his full potential and is absolutely loved by everyone. AJ’s unselfish, undying passion for this business extends past his in-ring ability.”

Levesque continued, “He’s a locker room leader and the standard for what you look for in a Superstar. Thank you, AJ…and welcome to the WWE Hall of Fame!”

WWE paying tribute to AJ Styles on Monday’s Raw near his hometown in Atlanta, GA. The segment featured the announcement that AJ Styles was joining Stephanie McMahon-Levesque as another inductee in the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

For those who missed it, WWE even appears to be internally hoping John Cena will induct AJ Styles in the Hall of Fame when WrestleMania 42 Week rolls around this April in Las Vegas, NV.