Reports surfaced on Monday afternoon that heavily implied that Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque has recently reached a new long term deal with TKO Group to remain with WWE.

The pro wrestling legend has been serving as the WWE CCO for the past few years.

And it looks like things will remain that way.

For those who missed it, WWE President Nick Khan revealed Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque’s future as WWE CCO at a Town Hall appearance on Monday.

Khan told staff that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque will continue in his role as head of creative for WWE.

(H/T: Fightful Select)