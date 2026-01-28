Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque has made sure to take direct input from AJ Styles to ensure he has a “phenomenal” exit from WWE.

As noted, AJ Styles has made it clear that he is finishing up his legendary career in 2026, with plans to retire this year.

Ahead of Styles’ high stakes showdown against Gunther, with his career on-the-line, this Saturday at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh, Levesque appeared on ESPN UnSportsmanLike show to promote the event.

During the appearance, Levesque mentioned how he meets with Styles every week to discuss a list of people he wants to work with before he hangs his tights up for good.

“So we’re gonna have to see (if Saturday will mark Styles’ last in-ring appearance),” Levesque said. “AJ Styles has not made it a secret, this year, ‘26 is going to be his last in-ring year. But he has a lot of goals and a lot of people — he’s with me every week making a list of people that he would wanna face and he wants to meet in the ring before he retires.”

Levesque continued, “But, as GUNTHER was disrespecting John Cena about doing the one thing he said he would never do which is quit or give up, GUNTHER made him do that in his final match. AJ Styles has taken offense to that. He put his career on the line against GUNTHER, saying that if he can’t beat him, if he can’t end this streak for GUNTHER, then he’s done. I, for one, hope that that doesn’t happen. I hope AJ Styles continues because he’s an incredible talent. But if it does, what an unbelievable run he’s had.”

