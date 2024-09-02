Giulia has arrived.

Following her surprise debut to confront WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, Giulia has received a lot of attention.

Among those focused on the Japanese wrestling star on Sunday night was WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

The WWE CCO took to X after her appearance and made it clear that she has a “bright future” ahead of her in WWE.

“No doubt Giulia is an absolute star with a bright future in WWE,” he wrote. “What a time to be part of WWE NXT’s Women’s division.”