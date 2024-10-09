Paul “Triple H” Levesque is a happy man.

At the wheel for WWE as the company’s Chief Content Officer, “The Game” spoke with Jazzy’s World for an interview where he spoke about his love for his job.

When asked what he is most proud of about his legendary career, Levesque replied, “All of it. I was just a kid with a dream that was incredibly lucky. A lot of times, right place, right time, but the whole thing.”

Levesque then shifted to his current role as the WWE CCO and explained how his dream job has carried over into his post-retirement work life.

“I love what I do and I’m fortunate enough, if I was to say what I love best about what I do, it’s that I have fun doing it every single day,” he said. “I have the best job. Had the best job when I was in the ring and have an even better job now helping create the future of what we do. I love what I do and I love having the opportunity to do it.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)