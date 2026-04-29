Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque’s latest WrestleMania 42 promotional push sparked an unexpected fan reaction online.

“The Game” took to X to hype a newly released behind-the-scenes WWE video highlighting the preparation that goes into WrestleMania (see video below).

The clip included a brief interaction between Triple H and CM Punk, offering a rare look behind the curtain.

“It’s a team effort. Just a small glimpse into what makes WrestleMania happen. Watch now on WWE YouTube,” Triple H wrote in the caption.

That post quickly took on a life of its own.

Instead of focusing on the video, a large portion of the replies were flooded with fans using the hashtag #WeWantKairi, calling attention to the recent release of Kairi Sane.

That reaction didn’t come out of nowhere.

WWE released nearly 20 talents last Friday, with Sane among the names cut. At the time of her departure, she was actively involved in an ongoing storyline, teaming with Asuka in a feud against IYO SKY that had been developing since late 2025.

There had even been creative plans tied to WrestleMania 42.

At one point, a triple threat match featuring Asuka, Sane, and SKY was reportedly discussed. Another rumored scenario had The Kabuki Warriors stepping into the Women’s Tag Team Title picture, potentially replacing The Bella Twins in a fatal-four-way match after Nikki Bella’s injury.

Those plans ultimately changed, as Paige made her return to fill in, going on to win the Tag Team Titles alongside Brie Bella.

As for Sane, she later addressed speculation surrounding her exit, making it clear that her departure was not tied to a move back to Japan and emphasizing that she had not stepped away from her passion for wrestling.

One post.

And fans made sure their voices were heard.