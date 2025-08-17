WWE appeared to enjoy the reaction to the AAA TripleMania XXXIII special event on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media with footage of himself behind the scenes at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico on August 16, 2025, for the show, which streamed live via the official WWE YouTube channel.

“Last night was special,” Levesque wrote as the caption to the post on his Instagram page. “Congratulations to AAA and thank you to the fans who made Triplemania a great event.”

Levesque added, ” And that was just day one…”

The WWE CCO also released footage of his pre-show speech to AAA talent, which you can check out here: Update On Backstage Speech From Triple H, Shawn Michaels & Nick Khan To Talent Prior To AAA TripleMania XXXIII

For those interested, check out our complete AAA TripleMania XXXIII Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.