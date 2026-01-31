The news is starting early today from Saudi Arabia!

Ahead of today’s highly-anticipated WWE Royal Rumble premium live event in Riyadh, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque surfaced via social media with some news.

Some breaking news, in fact.

In a post shared via his official X account, with a caption that read simply, “Breaking news,” the WWE shot-caller announced the date and location for the next WWE Backlash premium live event.

WWE Backlash: Tampa is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 9, 2026, live from the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

“We are moments away from the Royal Rumble here in Saudi Arabia,” Levesque stated in the video (see below). “An epic night, the road to WrestleMania begins. But when WrestleMania finishes, there’s a big event called Backlash.”

Levesque continued, “Here tonight I’m going to let you know that on Saturday, May 9 [at] Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, Florida — Backlash returns. It’s going to be big. So Tampa, Florida, I’ve just got one question: are you ready?”

Check out the complete breaking news video announcement for WWE Backlash 2026 via the media player embedded below.

