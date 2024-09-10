Bret “The Hitman” Hart made his long-awaited return to WWE television on Monday night.

As seen on this week’s “Season Premiere” of WWE Raw on September 9 at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, “The Best There Is, The Best There Was and The Best There Ever Will Be” appeared for the second hour.

During his appearance on the show, Hart joined WWE Raw commentators Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett in announcing WWE Survivor Series: WarGames for November 30, 2024 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Additionally, “The Hitman” stuck around for a segment that furthered the ongoing attempt by Sami Zayn to secure a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against GUNTHER at WWE Bad Blood on October 5 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Following his appearance on the 9/9 WWE Raw show in his hometown of Calgary, Bret Hart was featured in a special behind-the-scenes video released by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque on social media.

Check out exclusive backstage footage of Bret Hart at the Scotiabank Saddledome for his WWE Raw return on 9/9 via the video embedded below.