WWE continues to promote its upcoming Crown Jewel 2026 premium live event in Saudi Arabia despite the ongoing violence and heightened tensions in the Middle East.

The company is scheduled to return to Riyadh on Saturday, November 7, with a pair of champion-versus-champion matches already confirmed for the show.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to social media this week to unveil the official promotional poster for Crown Jewel, featuring four of the company’s reigning world champions.

The poster prominently features WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green.

“Champions vs. Champions,” Levesque wrote. “WWE Crown Jewel is LIVE from Riyadh. Saturday, November 7th at 12pm ET. Watch on ESPN app in the US [and] Netflix internationally.”

WWE officially announced Reigns vs. Zayn and Morgan vs. Green for the upcoming premium live event during the October 12 episode of WWE Raw, and Triple H also shared the official promotional images for each individual match.

Both matches will feature the respective world champions from Raw and SmackDown competing for the annual Men’s and Women’s WWE Crown Jewel Championships.

The latest promotional push comes as security concerns remain elevated in the region, although WWE has not publicly announced any changes to its plans for the November 7 event.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.

Champions vs Champions. #WWECrownJewel is LIVE from Riyadh.

Saturday, November 7th at 12pm ET. Watch on @espn app in the US / @netflix internationally. https://t.co/nkUSzy0UIr — Triple H (@TripleH) October 13, 2026

The champions at the top of the industry. The @WWE World Champion.

The Undisputed @WWE Champion. ROMAN REIGNS. SAMI ZAYN. #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/s6XMzlWZu8 — Triple H (@TripleH) October 13, 2026