WWE announced a blockbuster deal with ESPN on Wednesday morning, one that will see all company premium live events, including WrestleMania, moving from Peacock to ESPN starting in 2026.

Shortly after the news broke, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque appeared as a guest on ESPN Get Up to shed some more light on the subject.

“What we consider the worldwide leader in sports entertainment to be with the worldwide leader of sports and entertainment, ESPN, there’s nothing bigger,” Levesque said of the WWE on ESPN deal. “There’s no bigger opportunity for us than this right now. On top of that, to be in the Disney family, so to speak. We’re thrilled and can’t wait to get rolling.”

Triple H then went on to draw comparisons between WWE’s biggest spectacles and ESPN’s legendary broadcast legacy.

“From my point of view, nobody does large-scale massive events like ESPN,” he said. “Super Bowl, all of it. It’s what you do, and it’s what we like to think we do better than anybody else on the planet.”

Levesque continued, “This is the perfect marriage. When we get together, things like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble are going to be bigger than ever. They’re going to be more of a spectacle than they’ve ever been before. We’re going to light the world on fire.”

Also in the interview, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and current WWE CCO addressed the shocking return of Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this past Sunday night, August 3.

‘The Game’ noted that it was WWE who initiated the contact, reaching out to ‘The Beast Incarnate’ three weeks ago. When asked what Lesnar will do now that he’s back, Levesque responded, “Have you met Brock Lesnar? Whatever the hell he wants! When you’re Brock Lesnar, when that music hits and you walk down that aisle, it doesn’t matter where he is. He sort of does what he wants to do.”

Levesque continued, “So we’re thrilled to have the beast back. You know, we hit him up and said, ‘Time to come home.’ And he was into it. And here we are.”

The WWE CCO then spoke about how WWE are “thrilled” to have Lesnar back, and how his return was a “massive moment” for the WWE fans.

“[It was a] massive, massive moment for our WWE fans. Something that they felt they wouldn’t get to see,” Levesque stated. “And making a statement with John Cena. Huge. And we’re thrilled to have him back.”