Could WWE be gearing up for a big match in 2025 featuring Jelly Roll?

The worldwide music star has expressed interest in stepping inside the ring ropes to compete in the squared circle for WWE at some point in the future.

At the WWE media event at Netflix Headquarters to promote the move of WWE Raw from USA Network to Netflix starting on January 6, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque spoke once more about the possibility of Jelly Roll having a match in WWE.

“I just saw Jelly Roll the other day and he’s still raving about wrestling,” Levesque said. “Every time I see him he says the same thing, ‘I got another 100 pounds [of weight loss] to go, baby, and I’m doing a match with you guys.’”

Jelly Roll is a lifelong WWE fan who has been a longtime friend of the company. He has made multiple appearances for the company, including one that saw him execute a chokeslam at WWE SummerSlam 2024 back in August.

Absolute madness- unreal – butter biscuit bombs baby https://t.co/5CDklYwThD — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) August 4, 2024

(H/T: Deadline.com)