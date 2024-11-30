Are you ready?

Tonight, several top WWE Superstars go to WAR!

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Paul “Triple H” Levesque has surfaced on social media with a post promoting the big show.

“The twists and turns never stop in the unpredictable multiverse of WWE,” Levesque wrote as the caption for the post, which includes video footage of him exiting his private jet after landing in Vancouver. “But for some reason, every year, those very same twists and turns pick up exponentially at Survivor Series: WarGames.”

Levesque continued, “What happens next is anyone’s guess. Are you ready?”

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 results coverage from Vancouver, BC, Canada.