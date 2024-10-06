Could WWE be gearing up for the biggest Hip-Hop battle in history?

No, not a rap battle.

A battle royal!

During the WWE Bad Blood 2024 post-show press conference in Atlanta, GA. on Saturday, October 5, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque commented on the many hip-hop stars that were in State Farm Arena for the show.

Levesque spoke about the fandom of the hip-hop community, and how “they are all wanting to do” a big battle royal against each other inside a WWE ring.

“I want to thank all the artists who came here,” Levesque said. “There were a lot of athletes and legends here, but the hip hop community and music community had a lot of support, and fans really getting engaged in what we do.”

Levesque continued, “It’s wonderful to see that engagement and see how passionate they are through their life of growing up with WWE and how still being part of it here, and hearing them talk about how excited they are with the product and where things are going and their favorite superstars. What’s really cool about it is there are so many of them right now, I feel like we could have the coolest hip hop battle royal in history. They are all wanting to do it, I think. They’re all interested in coming to the Performance Center and all of it. It’s an amazing time in our business.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)