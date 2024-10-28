WWE Crown Jewel Week is here!

Along with it, comes the final promotional push from WWE and their talent and employees for their big return trip to Saudi Arabia as part of 2024 Riyadh Season.

On Monday, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media to send a shout out to the artists responsible for “ARABI,” the official theme song for WWE Crown Jewel 2024.

“Shout out to our friend Future who’s back on WWE speakers,” Levesque wrote via X. “This time with Mohamed Ramadan and Massari for WWE Crown Jewel official theme song ‘ARABI.'”

Make sure to join us here this Saturday afternoon for live WWE Crown Jewel 2024 results coverage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.