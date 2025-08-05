WWE pulled off a very memorable first-ever two-night installment of their annual SummerSlam premium live event this past weekend.

And it took a whole team to make it happen.

On Tuesday, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media with a photo that the entire crew that worked the two-night WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“SummerSlam doesn’t just happen…It’s built from the ground up by the most dedicated, passionate, and hardest working team in the business,” Levesque started the caption that accompanied the photo. “From lighting rigs and camera shots, to pyro and production trucks — this crew is the engine behind it all.”

Levesque continued, “Thank you to every single member of the WWE team who made these incredible nights possible. We don’t just put on a show—we create moments that last a lifetime.”

As noted, the WWE CCO also shared a video of himself with WWE camera man Rico to commemorate the 30th anniversary of him working for the company in a post shared via X ahead of night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025.

“WWE has grown immensely over the last 30 years,” he wrote as the caption that accompanied a video of Levesque talking with Rico before SummerSlam Sunday. “It’s the world-class talent in front of the camera and the dedicated team behind it. Today, one of our cameraman, Rico celebrated his 30th anniversary with WWE.”

#SummerSlam doesn’t just happen…It’s built from the ground up by the most dedicated, passionate, and hardest working team in the business. From lighting rigs and camera shots, to pyro and production trucks — this crew is the engine behind it all. Thank you to every single… pic.twitter.com/lyjSWmbuJD — Triple H (@TripleH) August 5, 2025