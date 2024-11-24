Paul “Triple H” Levesque understands that things change with time.

The WWE Chief Content Officer spoke about as much during a recent appearance on Greg & The Morning Buzz earlier this week.

While on the show, the WWE CCO spoke about how the business practices and changing habits of the consumer has led to changes to the way stories are told on WWE programming, and in particular, in between the ring ropes from bell-to-bell.

“I know guys across many different generations, and I think there are some older performers that look at the way kids perform today and they say, ‘They’re just not doing it right. They don’t need to do all this.’ I get that, but it’s the way kids consume it today,” Levesque stated. “There is a saying about when things start to leave you in life. The first thing to go is music. How many people, as you see them get older, ‘Music today sucks. Back in my day, that’s when they made good music. People put their heart and their soul into it and there was real emotion there.'”

Levesque continued, “No, you’re just old, dude. The stuff was great in your generation and you learned it a certain way, but the kids today learn it a different way, and what they see and what they think is cool, then that’s what you need to give them. I can’t control that. I learned this 30 years the hard way. It is no way shape or form about what I want. It’s about what they want. If it becomes about what I want, this show will die.”

For more on Paul Levesque’s appearance on Greg & The Morning Buzz, click here. You can also check out the complete interview audio below.

What do YOU think about the above comments from Paul Levesque? Do you agree? Disagree? Sound off in the comments section below!