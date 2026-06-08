WWE has unveiled the official promotional poster for the company’s next premium live event.

And it features a lot of gold.

On Monday morning, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque surfaced via social media to share the official promotional poster for the upcoming WWE Night Of Champions 2026 premium live event.

Scheduled for June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the WWE Night Of Champions PLE poster features reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes prominently featured, along with WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and WWE United States Champion Trick Williams.

“With it all on the line…” the post from Levesque on X began. “WWE Night of Champions will be LIVE Saturday, June 27 at 1pm ET. Stream on ESPN app in the US / Netflix internationally.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/27 for live WWE Night Of Champions 2026 results coverage.