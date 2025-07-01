The women’s revolution in the world of pro wrestling continues.

Ahead of the returning all-women’s premium live event, WWE Evolution 2, the WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has unveiled the official promotional poster for the show.

“Honoring the trailblazers and inspiring the next generation,” Levesque wrote as the caption to the post unveiling the WWE Evolution 2 poster. “WWE Evolution streams live from Atlanta’s State Farm Arena [on] July 13 at 7pm.”

Scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, WWE Evolution 2 will emanate from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Advertised for the 7/13 PLE thus far is IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship, Jacy Jane vs. Jordynne Grace for the WWE NXT Women’s World Championship, a Women’s Battle Royal for title shot at WWE Clash In Paris, as well as Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez defending their WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships against teams from Raw, SmackDown and NXT.

