Paul Walter Hauser has announced that he is leaving Major League Wrestling, saying he parted ways with the promotion late last week. The Emmy-winning actor and wrestler shared the news on Instagram Sunday, November 1, and pointed to creative differences as the reason.

“With a heavy heart, but a clear mind, I said goodbye to the MLW family late last week,” Hauser wrote. He added that his decision was “simply rooted in creative differences,” calling it the least glamorous explanation. Hauser did not describe the specific disagreements, and his statement does not accuse MLW or any individual of misconduct.

Hauser thanked MLW founder Court Bauer, the promotion’s crew and creative team, and wrestlers he said helped him. He also reflected on work beyond his matches, including producing and directing backstage segments, promoting the product in Hollywood, and helping with production logistics. Hauser said he hoped he had contributed to the company’s culture and created memorable moments for fans.

Hauser debuted in MLW at Battle Riot VI in June 2024 after Sami Callihan introduced him to Bauer. His role later expanded to executive producer, a title MLW listed in September while announcing its Tubi distribution deal. He last wrestled for MLW at September tapings, defeating Cody Fluffman, according to POST Wrestling.

The statement did not identify a next wrestling date or say whether Hauser plans to continue working for another promotion. His departure announcement is the new development; the reasons beyond the broad description of creative differences remain undisclosed.