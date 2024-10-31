Eric Bischoff used to be the shot-caller in WCW when they were at the top of the pro wrestling world.

This week, he was invited to be a shot-caller for another major league promotion.

Actually, THE major league promotion.

Major League Wrestling promoter Court Bauer was phoned live by Paul Walter Hauser during the actor’s appearance on Eric Bischoff’s “Wise Choices” podcast.

Hauser called the MLW boss-man during the interview and asked if he would be interested in bringing in Bischoff, to which Bauer confirmed he would, and that he should come to the upcoming MLW One Shot show on December 5 in New York and “he could call the shots.”

The appearance has yet to be confirmed or officially announced.

Watch the video below.