Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Los Angeles featured a segment with Golden Globe-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser, who spoke with Renee Paquette about his love of professional wrestling, specifically AEW. Fan-favorite Danhausen would later confront Hauser about potentially taking his Golden Globe and renaming it Globehausen.

Things didn’t end there. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh came out but Hauser wasn’t about to be bullied. He insulted Jarret, then knocked out Dutt who got right in his face. However, Lethal retaliated on Hauser while Singh held Danhausen down the corner. Jarret then smashed his guitar over Hauser’s head, and might have done more damage if not for the Best Friends (Chuck & Trent), who came out to make the save.

See how it all played out below.

