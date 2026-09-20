Paul Walter Hauser is advertised for PROGRESS Wrestling’s return to London’s Electric Ballroom on Sunday, September 27.

Chapter 198: When September Ends will bring the promotion back to Camden following its Odyssey Tour around Britain. PROGRESS names Hauser in its event announcement and currently lists him as its Proteus Champion on the official roster page.

The event listing does not specify an opponent or a championship defense for Hauser.

Doors open at 2 p.m., with the show scheduled for 3 p.m. local time. Tickets are advertised from £30.08 through DICE, which lists that figure as the inclusive price.

The show welcomes attendees aged five and older. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

PROGRESS is continuing its schedule under Big Damo and Nikki Cross, whose acquisition of the promotion was announced in May.

The Electric Ballroom is located at 184 Camden High Street, London NW1 8QP.

Sources: PROGRESS’s Chapter 198 announcement; official ticket listing; PROGRESS’s champion roster.