Paul Watler Hauser appeared on the January 13th episode of AEW Rampage, where he got involved with Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Sonjay Dutt in a segment that got the award-winning actor smashed with Double-J’s guitar.

During a recent interview with James Corden Hauser reflected on the experience, and how it all came together due to his friendship with AEW President, Tony Khan. Check out his thoughts below.

Reflects on his recent appearance with AEW:

I went to wrestling, All Elite Wresting, AEW, and I got to goof off and do a whole segment with a couple wrestlers. I’m buddies with this guy, Tony Khan, who owns the company, and I told him, I was like, ‘Can I come? You guys are in LA, I’ll bring my Golden Globe, maybe you guys can use it as a weapon.’ I didn’t know that he was gonna bring me into the ring and do this whole bit, and this guy, Jeff Jarrett, who is clearly on his final chapter of wrestling, is deciding to strike me with a guitar over the head.

How Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, and Jay Lethal attacked him:

I knew that there was going to be a bit, and they told us we were going to kind of do these little promo things. They’re like, ‘Think of a couple things to say.’ Then his guy grabbed my shirt, Sonjay Dutt, and I just slapped him, and then that use Jay Lethal comes and hits me in the chest. I don’t even know where it hit me, but I fell. They picked me up and did that whole bit and took my Golden Globe.

To celebrate his Golden Globe win, Paul Walter Hauser got a guitar smashed over his head. We have questions. pic.twitter.com/iOHIzqVEkB — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 31, 2023

