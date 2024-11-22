The announcements for this weekend’s AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view continue to roll in.

Ahead of the annual Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday night, November 23, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersrey, the company has made another announcement regarding plans for their “Zero Hour” pre-show.

Scheduled to join the hosting team for AEW Full Gear 2024 “Zero Hour” is Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Paul Walter Hauser. He will join Renee Paquette, RJ City and Jeff Jarrett on the pre-show panel.

As noted, the AEW Full Gear 2024 “Zero Hour” pre-show will also feature another celebrity appearance, as The Costco Guys “Big Boom A.J.” will go one-on-one against QT Marshall.

Make sure to join us here on 11/23 for live AEW Full Gear 2024 results coverage from Newark, N.J.