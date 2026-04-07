Paul Wight recently appeared as a guest on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar once known as Big Show spoke about his current physical condition after a number of surgeries, the rest of his run on the time he has left in AEW, a potential in-ring return, how not everyone gets a “story” or a special retirement run and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On how he is feeling after the many surgeries he’s had in recent years and a potential in-ring return: “I’m feeling real good. I think my main thing now is, I understand there’s a short window left. And listen, I’m not in any way, shape or form delusional that I’m going to go out and compete for championships and pull the wagon. Those days are done. And you have to [understand] reality. And also in fairness to the younger talent that’s digging and striving now, they don’t need to see my ass every week, taking up TV time and ring time.”

On the rest of his run on his outstanding AEW contract: “There’s nothing I can do that’s going to make my career any bigger or better. All I can do is enjoy some of the last years that I have under contract with AEW, and hopefully have some fun with some of the younger talent, and teach them some of the lessons that have been passed down to me. And just have a little bit of fun. I’m in a really good spot. I’ve got a good boss that believes in me, supports me, and gives me an opportunity to be a part of the business I love.”

On wanting to lose a little more weight and how he can best be used at this point in his career: “I think for me to get back in the ring and compete, I’m going to have to be a certain level. I’ll never be what I was. I’ve got two fake knees and two hips. The proprioception is different. The connection between your joints is different. You feel different as an athlete. So I have to accept — what am I now? And does that enhance the product that I’m doing? Sure, I’m smart enough and old enough. There are certain things that I can do that will still give a little kickback to nostalgia, will still look like a big dangerous giant that is my character, and teach. But at the same time, if it looks like, ‘Oh, put a bullet in,’ well, I’m not going to do that. So that’s what all this hard work now is. Okay, what’s the one thing that I can really control? That’s conditioning and weight. I don’t need to be 500 pounds anymore. I need to be about 350. I’m 386 right now.”

On how not everyone gets a story and a retirement run and just wanting to have fun: “I know there’s a big current thing where everybody wants to write their story, which I’m so sick of hearing. Not everybody gets a story. I may not get a story. I may not get a retirement match. I’m very real about this of — I have to do certain things and hold myself accountable to get to a position so that I can compete for fun. For no other reason other than I want to have fun in the ring.”