The legendary Paul Wight recently spoke with WNYT about the main differences between AEW and WWE, breaking down how each chooses to view the sport and present it to their audience. The former world champion also discusses how AEW President Tony Khan isn’t a big fan of the “fourth wall” concept, and likes to adds a layer of reality to every situation. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How WWE and AEW differ:

“It’s different in the fact that it’s wrestling oriented. Both companies say that, but there is a difference in how things are presented. WWE does an amazing job in presenting things in this big entertainment spectacle. It’s a giant production. AEW gets to the grassroots. We still have incredible production and an incredible production team. It’s not so much backstage drama and backstage vignettes.”

How Tony Khan isn’t into the “fourth wall” aspect of pro-wrestling:

“The fourth wall, so to speak, Tony Khan doesn’t like that fourth wall. He doesn’t like that, ‘why is there a camera there catching this conversation and both participants ignore that there is a camera crew there while they are talking top secret information.’ It’s one of those things that throws you off. If there is a camera there, it’s set up in a way that makes sense for a camera to be backstage, but it’s more focused on the talent in the ring.”

