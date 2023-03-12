Paul Wight is excited to work with some top names in AEW.

The former world champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Deuce and Mo, where he named Kenny Omega, Darby Allin, Wardlow, Lance Archer, Satnam Singh, and Powerhouse Hobbs as a few of the talents he’d love to clash with, all names he has yet to face in his prestigious career. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says there are a ton of new talents he wants to work with, including Kenny Omega:

There are a couple guys I want to work with. I definitely want to work with Kenny Omega at some point. I’m totally fascinated by a lot of stuff Kenny Omega does. Kenny and I could have a great big man, little man match. I have zero doubts in my mind we could rip the roof off the building. (Powerhouse) Hobbs, Wardlow. Even Darby Allin. I’d probably have to be a bad guy to compete against Darby Allin, but if I was a bad guy competing against Darby Allin, I could have the place rioting because he does such a good job with his character of selling and fighting from underneath.

Other big men he wants to face in AEW:

Lance Archer is another one. Orange Cassidy would be fun to play with, maybe tag with. As an opponent, he’d probably irritate the hell out of me, but as a tag partner he’d be a lot of fun. I always tease Dark Order that I’m a card carrying member of Dark Order and I’m going to join Dark Order. There are so many great talents that whatever we put together, we’re going to have fun with. We have Satnam Singh, who is 7’2”, he’s a little green right now, but at some point, if I tag with him and show him how to tag team wrestle as a giant, that would be fun and maybe down the road split up into a feud there. The landscape is wide open to do whatever.

Elsewhere in the interview, Wight revealed how much time he has left on his AEW contract. You can read about that here.

