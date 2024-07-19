Paul Wight is on the road to recovery.

The pro wrestling legend surfaced on social media this week with footage of himself in the gym doing a workout to continue to strengthen his knees and hips, which he recently had replaced.

“Today was a great day,” Wight wrote as the caption to the video, which he shared via his official Instagram page (see below). “Grateful. —-. Both knees both hips replaced.”

Wight continued, “No pain! Well other than the hard work to get back into shape. That’s not egg shaped. lol.”

Paul Wight last wrestled on the Chris Jericho Cruise shows back in January. His last AEW appearance on television was on the November 13, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he joined forces with Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi for a Street Fight against Brian Cage & The Don Callis Family.