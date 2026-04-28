Paul Wight is continuing to make major progress on his weight loss journey.

And he’s already seeing results.

While making the media rounds in Europe to promote AEW All In London, set for Sunday, August 30, Wight spoke with talkSPORT and shared an encouraging update on his current weight.

“I’m only 383 (pounds) now, I’ve lost some weight. We’re doing good. I want to get down to about 350.”

That marks a noticeable drop from his last public update back in February, when he revealed he was at 393 pounds.

A solid step in the right direction.

Wight didn’t stop there, though, as he also mixed in some humor when discussing his long-term goals outside the ring.

“I want to become a Calvin Klein underwear model, so I’m working on it. Their big and tall section. It’s kind of a big and tall and short, if you put it all together.”

For now, Wight appears focused on continuing to slim down while staying active with AEW appearances, as he keeps pushing toward his next target weight.