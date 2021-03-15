On the latest edition of Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast new AEW signee Paul Wight (fka Big Show) spoke about his relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, and how believes the World’s Strongest Man would be an asset for AEW. Highlights can be found below.

How he misses Henry and thinks he would be an asset to AEW:

There’s one guy that I miss all the time, but I don’t know if he’s ever going to wrestle again. That’s Mark Henry. I love him. Mark would be amazing here because he’s got an eye for finding talent. And that’s the thing about Mark that a lot of people don’t know because of the way his character is done on TV and all that. There’s so much depth to that man. He’s a lot smarter than people know.

How much he’s helped athletes in his career:

He knows everyone under the sun and he’s got a Rolodex full of athletes that he’s helped, get better, train better, become wrestlers, get into colleges they want to go to, get tryouts for pro teams they want to go. I mean he’s just unbelievable. His heart is so big, the way he gives to athletes and help athletes. For me personally, I’d love Mark here because then we could be like the two old men in the Muppets who sit in the corner. That’s me and Mark.

