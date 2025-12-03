Paul Wight is not done.

Not yet.

The former WWE legend known as The Big Show has most recently been working off-and-on in All Elite Wrestling as part of their broadcast team and an ambassador for the company.

During a new interview this week on the Notsam Wrestling Live! show with Sam Roberts, the former WCW star known as The Giant confirmed his plans to continue with his pro wrestling career.

According to Wight, surgeries and other things have kept him from being more active in AEW.

“It’s just a week-by-week thing,” Wight said. “I had a small back surgery done a couple months ago… I’ve had like a major surgery every frickin’ year for about the past five, whether it’s a knee surgery or a hip surgery.”

Wight mentioned how he is working with top people to continue preparing for an eventual return to the squared circle.

“I’m working with the best people I can work with in South Florida,” Wight added. “I got a lot of great people on the team. I’ve got great support medically. Tony Khan’s been extremely supportive. So, we’re just plugging away.”

The massive pro wrestling icon also made it clear that he plans to remain “#AllElite,” working for AEW going forward.

“I don’t plan on going anywhere,” Wight told WWE broadcast team member Sam Roberts. “I like being in AEW, so it’s just getting my sh*t together and getting ready, and also bringing a good product out. The last thing I’m gonna do is go out in the ring and have people go, ‘Aw, poor Paul. They should just kill him like Old Yeller’ or something. We’re not gonna have that. If I’m not out there humping and bumping and getting after it and slapping people’s souls out of their chests and carry that presence, then it’s time to hang up the boots. So I’m not ready to hang up the boots yet.”

The last time Paul Wight got physical at a pro wrestling show was the AEW Full Gear 2025 Tailgate Brawl pre-show last month, where he got involved in the match between Roppongi Vice and QT Marshall & Big Boom AJ while he was originally on commentary.

Wight’s last actual advertised match for AEW was a Street Fight on the November 15, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he teamed with Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi in a winning performance over The Don Callis Family.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Paul Wight’s pro wrestling future continue to surface.

(H/T to Wrestle Purists for transcribing the above interview quotes.)