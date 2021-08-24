Paul Wight spoke with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked if he would have a match with Shaquille O’Neal in AEW after they couldn’t make it work in WWE.

“I think that will happen now because there is not as much red tape. He’s already competed with Cody Rhodes. It was him and Jade Cargill vs Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. That was an incredible showing for Shaq, so hopefully we’ll be able to cut some more red tape and make it happen. He’s been hitting the gym lately. Shaq is pretty big right now. He’s Huge Shaq, that’s the best way of looking at it. I think he’s nervous about me so he is putting on a bit of size. Whereas I’m Tall Paul the car salesman.”

