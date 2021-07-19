The legendary Paul Wight was the latest guest on Wrestling With The Week to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the four horsewomen (Bayley, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Charlotte) and how Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa recently raised the bar for women’s wrestling after their iconic lights out unsanctioned matchup. Highlights from the interview are below.

How the Four Horsewomen changed women’s wrestling:

You never know when two girls are going to go out there and bodyslam each other on thumbtacks like Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker and bust each other open. That would never….NEVER happen (in WWE). When I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is great. Oh, someone is going to get in trouble.’ There are two women that raised the wrestling bar. I’ve said the same thing before about Becky (Lynch), Charlotte (Flair), Sasha (Banks), and Bayley. Those girls changed how people look at women’s professional wrestling.

Says Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa raised the bar:

Becky Lynch is one of my favorite wrestlers of all time. I’ve never seen anyone wrestle without talking or telling, just her execution in the ring. When she’s hustling to beat someone, every cover is more desperate and more intense. She had that gift to have a second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth gear and puts that time in. Charlotte is a crazy athlete and a whole other level. To see them get the recognition they deserve because they started that. Then you come to AEW and the women’s division is picking up. You see a match like Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker, they set the bar. If you’re a dude in the back, you better lace your boots up and get your shit together. There are going to be a lot of dudes getting their TV time cut.

