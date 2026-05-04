Paul Wight is taking a close look at today’s wrestling landscape, and he clearly likes what he sees.

While appearing on Under The Mat With Simon Miller (see video below), the AEW veteran opened up about the current generation of talent, singling out Will Ospreay for praise while also reflecting on how the industry has evolved over the decades.

“Super positive,” Wight said. “Super hard work ethic. Gets the business, the industry, incredible love for wrestling and for going out there and giving everything for the fans.”

That respect for modern stars comes from someone who has shared the ring, or at least locker rooms, with some of the most iconic names in wrestling history.

“I’ve worked with some of the greatest talents that have ever set foot in this business or been around them from legends from the 70s and 80s like Flair and Hogan and Savage and Arn Anderson, Terry Taylor,” he continued. “I got to sit, talk with Harley Race. I mean, there were so many amazing talents. Brett Hart, Kevin, Scott. You look at today’s talent that’s out there.”

It’s a different era, but in Wight’s eyes, the talent pool may be deeper than ever.

“Overall, there’s never been, in my opinion, an influx of such incredible talent in men’s and women’s wrestling,” he said. “The talent is unreal. Sure, there’s a different business. There’s different ways of psychology. There’s different match approaches, but there’s a lot of incredibly athletic talent, diversified talents that have personalities that’s just when you think it’s all been done, there’s something new that comes along.”

High praise from a man who’s seen it all.

Wight also looked inward at the AEW roster and revealed a couple of intriguing potential matchups he’d still like to have before calling it a career.

“So, when I look at our AEW roster, even though he’s not a younger cat, he’s still somebody that I’ve had respect for a long time – Kenny Omega,” he said. “I think Kenny is one I would think ‘man, I would love to either tag with Kenny or to compete against Kenny’. I would love to have a great heel run and work Darby. I mean, that would be ridiculous. Cause I could sling Darby’s guts all over the place. Even the old school one where I slammed Rey (Mysterio) into the ring post when he was tied to the stretcher. I can only imagine the carnage I could do with Darby.”

Omega.

Darby.

That’s quite the mix of styles.

As previously noted, Wight recently shared an update on his physical transformation and has his sights set on returning to the ring in AEW before officially bringing his legendary career to a close.