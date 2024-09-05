Paul Wight is ready to get back into the ring and finish his career in AEW in style, similar to the way fellow pro wrestling legend Sting did earlier this year.

During a recent interview on the “Downunder The Ring” program to promote the AEW Grand Slam: Australia show on February 15, 2025 in Brisbane, the former WWE Superstar known as Big Show spoke about gearing up for the final in-ring run of his iconic pro wrestling career.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On if he thinks he’ll be back in the ring soon: “God I hope so, because Tony Khan paid me a sh*t ton of money to get in the ring and so far I haven’t done sh*t.”

On Tony Khan getting ownership of his Captain Insano name from Adam Sandler’s “The Waterboy” film: “Captain Insano was a pretty cool gift. Tony Khan worked it out, got the intellectual property rights for me. So we’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on that. nJust to be honest, a lot of it’s been my fault. Having surgeries and stuff like that. So it’s about me getting in the gym, training, getting ready [to] where I feel comfortable. Because it’s basically a one-shot run. You know, I can’t pull the trigger on this half-assed and go out and fail. When I pull the trigger on Captain Insano, it’s got to be 100 percent we run that until the wheels fall off and then we ride off into the sunset.”

On wanting to end his career in AEW like Sting did, working with young talent on the way out: “That’s why I really haven’t been doing a lot of things on AEW, because being the awesome boss that Tony Khan [is] he’s giving me the time to basically get my sh*t straight and get ready for it. Believe me, there’s an unbelievable amount of pressure on myself to get this done and get this in a way where the fans are appreciative of seeing me compete again. And not like an, ‘Oh, that’s sad. Shoot him, put him out of his misery.’ Like Old Yeller, take me out back and put me down. I don’t want to get put down yet. I kind of want to go out like Sting did. Have a nice little run, have some great matches, work with some of this amazing young talent we have in AEW, and then slide out.”

Check out the complete interview via the media player embedded below.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)