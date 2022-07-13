AEW superstar and former multi-time world champion Paul Wight recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a number of pro-wrestling subjects, including an update on his Captain Insano character, which was made famous from the Adam Sandler comedy, The Waterboy. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he will be competing in AEW more:

“My whole reason for coming to AEW was to work on commentary and to compete more.”

On a potential match with Wardlow:

“Wardlow is too hot for me right now. Wardlow’s on fire right now. You’ve got to pick and choose those battles. I’m going to wait till he cools off, I don’t feel like taking that powerbomb.”

Talks the return of Captain Insano and what fans can expect from the character:

“He’ll [Captain Insano] be back. The guy who wrote The Waterboy has approved. Tony Khan and I have secured the rights to Captain Insano. There’s already an outfit made, the whole nine yards. We’re doing a lot of prep work, and this will be my last hoorah so to speak. Let’s be honest – I don’t think this character is going to be a killer going out there trying to beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. At this point, I think this character is just to have fun. We’ll see how it goes, but for me right now, this is just a chance to have fun with this character and be a bright spot on the show. We’ll see how I’m feeling, and we’ll see how everybody takes off with it.”