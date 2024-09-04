Paul Wight is not knot-kneed anymore, folks!

The former WWE legend known as The Big Show recently appeared as a guest on “The Run Home with Joel & Fletch” for an interview, during which he spoke about his physical status after getting both of his knees replaced.

“Knees are good,” said the current on-air member of the ROH Board of Directors. “They’re both fake so there are no problems with them. They’re both brand new. There is no bone-on-bone arthritis. I have a full replacement on my left knee and a partial replacement on my right knee. They are straight.”

Wight continued, “I’m not knot-kneed anymore. We’re doing pretty good. A couple months back, I was working out, and I sheered the titanium button off the kneecap. There is nothing you can do about that. They just had to go in and take the button out because it protects the kneecap. With me sheering off the titanium pin, they just looked at me and went, ‘Eh, there is nothing we can do, it might get sore.’ Some days, if I work out a little too hard, it gets a little sore. So far, it’s coming along good. We’re deadlifting, squatting, leg pressing. Everything is coming along good. I’m very pleased with it so far, considering all the surgeries I’ve had, we’re turning the corner, and I’m really happy about it.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com.

