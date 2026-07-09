A unique full-circle moment played out ahead of AEW Dynamite Beach Break, as Paul Wight got involved in an angle featuring the son of one of his most iconic rivals.

Steven Borden, the son of Sting, alongside Kiran Grey, found themselves under attack by The Swirl (Blake Christian & Lee Johnson).

The numbers game was quickly neutralized when Wight made the save, stepping in and taking out both members of The Swirl to a strong reaction.

The moment carried added significance given Wight’s history with Sting. Competing as The Giant in WCW, Wight had multiple high-profile battles with Sting, while the two also shared a run as WCW Tag Team Champions.

Notably, this marked the first time Wight has gotten physical inside the ring since 2024, making the appearance even more noteworthy.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Beach Break 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.