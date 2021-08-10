Paul Wight had a lot of turns as a character in WWE to the point where it became a joke among fans regarding his heel turns one day then going back to a babyface shortly after.
In an interview with The Ring Report, the AEW color commentator spoke about his hopes for the character he eventually portrays as a wrestler.
“If in some point in my career I could turn heel – I know that sounds crazy that I could turn heel…it just depends on the day of the week, I guess [Laughs],” Wight said on a possible match with Darby Allin and why he’d want to be a bad guy in that scenario. “Hopefully, my character won’t be quite so schizophrenic in AEW as he was in WWE where he changed every five minutes, but if I was a heel working with somebody like Darby Allin, he would just be a gift.”