AEW has announced eight matchups for tomorrow’s edition of Dark: Elevation, which will feature stars like Ruby Soho, Paul Wight, Best Friends, and Serena Deeb in action. Check it out below.

-QT Marshall/Aaron Solo vs. Lee Johnson/Brock Anderson

-Ella Envy vs. Leyla Hirsch

-Serena Deeb vs. Dani Mo

-Lucky Ali vs. Frankie Kazarian

-Best Friends vs. The WorkHorsemen

-Brittany Jade vs. Red Velvet

-Anna Jay/Ruby Soho vs. Diamante/Ashley D’Amboise

-Paul Wight vs. Austin Green