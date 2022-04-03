AEW has announced eight matchups for tomorrow’s edition of Dark: Elevation, which will feature stars like Ruby Soho, Paul Wight, Best Friends, and Serena Deeb in action. Check it out below.
-QT Marshall/Aaron Solo vs. Lee Johnson/Brock Anderson
-Ella Envy vs. Leyla Hirsch
-Serena Deeb vs. Dani Mo
-Lucky Ali vs. Frankie Kazarian
-Best Friends vs. The WorkHorsemen
-Brittany Jade vs. Red Velvet
-Anna Jay/Ruby Soho vs. Diamante/Ashley D’Amboise
-Paul Wight vs. Austin Green
