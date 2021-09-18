During his appearance on Adam’s Apple, Paul Wight spoke on the advice he gives to younger talents. Here’s what he had to say:

I’ve been through every battle, and every kind of angle, and every heel turn, and face turn, and heel turn again. So, you know, any time I can help some of the younger guys and gals on their journey– the business is evolving, too. It’s one thing I tell them, too: ‘This business is interpreted. It’s all art. We all do the same basic things in the same basic form, but you have to be human. You have to be authentic. You have to make that connection to the audience however you do it. And once you do that, it becomes a lot of fun.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Adam’s Apple. H/T 411Mania.