During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Paul Wight spoke on how despite him enjoying the opportunity to interview talent, he’d rather see it done sporadically than on a regular basis. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m glad that it doesn’t happen a lot more because it’s a unique opportunity for to me too. Because I actually do get to sit down with this talent and I get to talk them and I get to really see their personality. Before the cameras go on I’m talking to them a little bit and feeling them out, and asking them what I can do to help them or what the point they’re trying to get across in this interview and what not. And that’s a great introduction for me also to learn about this talent and to help them. Because I’ve got four decades of experience. Hopefully I can lead them in the right way.

There’s so many times Mark and I have done interviews where someone will sit down and they’ll say ‘okay, tell me what it’s like to be a pro wrestler.’ And it’s like ‘well what would you like me to tell you? It’s about the money and the miles. I don’t know, what do you want to know?’ We have an interviewer that can help bring your story along that understands who you are as a talent that really helps. And that’s a great thing for me to do at this age now, to really help these guys move along. I got to do a lot of stuff back in the day with Tony and Mean Gene Okerlund and JR and Michael Cole. I had a lot of guys that really helped tell my stories along the way as well. It’s a good thing to be able to do.