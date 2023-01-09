Paul Wight knows that Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) would be a moneymaker for any company.

The former world champion spoke about The Boss during his latest interview with TMZ Sports, where he was also questioned about the rumor of Mercedes coming to AEW. Check out what Wight had to say on the subject below.

Says Mercedes is a tremendous asset to any company:

I think she’d [Mercedes Moné] be a tremendous asset to any company to have her. I mean, she’s definitely a star and has an incredible fan following and I think any company would be glad to have her.

Whether Mercedes is coming to AEW:

Dude, you’re talking to me (about the rumor of her coming to AEW)? What do I know? I’m a commentator on Dark: Elevation. My name’s Paul and that’s between y’all. She’d be a great asset for any company that could secure her for a contract.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)